Tito is the second installment in the new-wave Egyptian action movies. After Mafia by Sherif Arafa, which was a breakthrough in Egyptian cinema making, Tarek El-Aryan brings us Tito, the next logical step. Very simply, this movie is about an ex-con who tries to escape his sinful life by starting a new one, but his past comes back to haunt him. The reason, why Tito is better than Mafia is because the script and story line in Tito is more complex, and some of the characters had real depth in them and where fully developed throughout the movie.