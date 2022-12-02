Tito Puente: Live in Montreal

Not Available

Tito Puente known as the "King of Mambo," is one of Latin music's most-loved performers. The rhythms are hot as Tito's band effortlessly bridges the gap between Latin music and jazz with Puente's own compositions such as the Santana-classic "Oye Como Va," "The Opener" and the captivating Latin-style scat of "Tito's Especiale." Puente adds sizzle to his arrangements of the pop tunes "On Broadway" and "Stella by Starlight" and cools things down a bit as he performs on vibraphone for the pensive "Morning." A true legend with a lifelong passion for music, Tito Puente in concert is a joy to experience.