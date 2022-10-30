Not Available

Titãs: Cabeça Dinossauro 30 Anos

In 1986, with nine members, the Titãs recorded the album "Cabeça Dinossauro", one of the most important records in the history of Brazilian rock. In 2012, as a quartet (Paulo Miklos, Branco Mello, Sérgio Britto and Tony Bellotto), the band celebrates 30 years and commemorative tour in a show recorded live at the Circo Voador, Rio de Janeiro) . The DVD was directed by Oscar Rodrigues Alves, one of the directors of the Titãs' documentary "Life Like a Party". The band plays heavy, with the blow it deserves.

