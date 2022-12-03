Titus Andronicus

Not Available

Set in early Rome, this is the saga of a noble man cruelly betrayed and brutally persecuted -- ultimately driven to madness and murder by the "wilderness of tigers" of the Roman court. This two hour and twenty minute feature tells the powerful tale as it was intended, focused on the simple truth that violence and revenge simply begets only more violence and revenge. A tale of timeless relevance and depth, yet a bizarre and exotic indulgence in the horrific imagery of humankind's inhumanity to itself ... TORTURE, DISMEMBERMENT, MURDER, CONSPIRACY, DEMENTIA, CANNIBALISM, INFANTICIDE and more!