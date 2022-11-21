Not Available

Legendary writer/television host/film producer Chua Lam produced the 1988 erotic drama Flirting, starring Alex Man, Ng Siu Gong, pink film actress Aoki Yuko, and Maria Yuen. A morality tale about carnal desire and betrayal, Ng stars as Sai, a rural villager who leaves his young wife behind and goes to Hong Kong to find work. He shares an apartment with best friend Choi (Alex Man), a rough womanizer who goes to Thailand and brings home new Thai wife Aoki (Aoki Yuko). As Sai is forced to hear Choi and Aoki having sex next door every night, his own desire escalates to the point where he starts to spy on the newly married couple. When Choi can't even keep down his womanizing ways in the presence of his wife, Aoki goes to Sai for consolation. However, the two are unable to hold their desires any longer, beginning a steamy affair that may lead to fatal consequences.