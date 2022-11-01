Not Available

Against the advice of a concerned mythology professor, a group of school friends decide to take an out of town trip during the holy week. When they first leave on their vacation, Shiela, Rina, Christian, Kerwin and their friends believe they have made a good decision. Everyone is happy and excited about their upcoming adventure. But soon, the mood starts to change. Shiela begins having dreams and premonitions about an evil presence somehow related to young children. She sees images of an old woman that terrifies her. Troubling, frightening events seems to multiply around them. The friends soon begin to believe that one of them may be the source of the evil that is plaguing them. Will one of friends have to sacrifice themselves in order to protect the others?