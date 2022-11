Not Available

12 Months in the Woods is a colorful, 12-part Hungarian nature film series introduced in 1988 that shows the wildlife of the forests from January to December. In the meantime, you will also learn about the results and concerns of modern forest and wildlife management. Most of the scenes were filmed in the forests of Gemenc, Gyulaj, Zemplén, Buda, Pilis, Mátra and Nagykunság. The production of the series lasted 6 years, and the deer itself was filmed for 4 years.