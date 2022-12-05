Not Available

The arrogant young man, Harsono debauches Suryani and leaves her for the city. Harsono's brother, Sutopo takes responsibility by marrying the girl who he is actually in love with. In the city, Harsono is drawn to the floozy Sandra. When he realizes his mistake, he takes it out on Sandra. Sandra's death, however, is caused by a heart attack, and not by his actions. Harsono goes back to his village. Sutopo tries to reconcile Suryani with Harsono when he returns. But Suryani chooses to stay with her husband, Sutopo.