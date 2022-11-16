TJP Tokyo Joshi Pro \'19

Not Available

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling will air their big kahuna 1/4 Kourakuen Hall show live. This is a free show Those with DDT Universe can watch the show Here. You must at least sign up for a Bronze account to view the show. Those without the DDT Universe but able to use a Japanese IP address can watch the show via Abema TV Here If you are new to Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling and would like to know more, feel free to read this Introduction to Tokyo Joshi It's out of date since A CRAP TON OF STUFF HAPPENED THIS YEAR but it'll give you the basics until I get a new updated one written. Mostly its missing the recent debuts and still has bios on Maho, Yuu and Azusa who have left Opening bell for this week's Tokyo Joshi event is 12:00 pm on Friday January 4th in Japan. That's 10:00 pm Thursday night January 3rd Eastern US time and 7pm Thursday January 3rd Pacific. (I think its 3:00 am Friday, January 4th in the U.K.)