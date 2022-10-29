Not Available

Following up the artist's film SPRING (2012), TK (2014) brings the interest for the language of body and its relation to the socio political context of “physical presence” back in the center of the artists practice. The title of the work “TK”, is an onomatopoeic description of the sound made either by stone hitting the ground or by teeth closing in bite. Departing form an eight part poem (part seven being excluded form a film itself, however its narrative significance is further explored in the exhibition surrounding the film), the artist constructs a complex polyphonic work in which poetry meets movements, sounds, silences, bodies, and ­endurability in order to project the ideas behind the work.