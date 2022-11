Not Available

Hassan (Farid Shawqi) a playboy, whenever his wife Suad (Aqeela Rateb) on his disdain, throws the right of divorce, until three shots were objects, and it became difficult to retrieve them only through the "analyst", and (Hassan) finds his desired in a poor young man Suad was shocked by her car named Wahid (Anwar Wajdi). The marriage is agreed for one night, but things get complicated after Wahid falls in love with her.