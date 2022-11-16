TLC: Year with a Leather Club

Not Available

A documentary that looks at the educational, fundraising, and political work of the Greensboro, North Carolina Tarheel Leather Club, one of over six hundred Leather/SM clubs nationwide that create spaces for learning and exploration about radical sexuality. Through in-depth interviews and coverage of the organizations work in a typical year, the video examines the motivations of individual members in their work for the Club, their impact on the local community, and how they have survived in the heart of the Bible Belt.