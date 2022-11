Not Available

Rock legends, THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS return with their 2nd Children's album, GRAMMY® - winning HERE COME THE 123s. Follow up to the smash hit album, HERE COME THE ABCs, this fun and exciting CD + DVD of HERE COME THE 123s takes children on another educational musical adventure! This 2 disc set features 24 Brand New Songs PLUS an entire DVD of Music Videos that complement the songs on the CD.