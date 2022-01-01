TNA Bound for Glory 2005

Not Available

Bound for Glory (2005) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) promotion that took place on October 23, 2005 at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida. It was the first event under the Bound for Glory name and tenth event in the 2005 TNA PPV schedule. The show was promoted as TNA's premiere PPV event and their equivalent to the rival World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) WrestleMania. Ten professional wrestling matches and one pre-show match were featured on the card, three of which involved championships. The main event was for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, in which champion Jeff Jarrett fought the challenger Rhino with Tito Ortiz as Special Guest Referee. The match was originally Jarrett versus Kevin Nash with Ortiz as referee, however Nash was not cleared to wrestle due to a medical emergency. A Ten-Man Gauntlet match was held to determine Nash's replacement, which Rhino won.