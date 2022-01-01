TNA Bound for Glory 2006

Not Available

Bound for Glory (2006) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, which took place on October 22, 2006 from the Compuware Sports Arena in the Detroit, Michigan charter township of Plymouth. Tickets went on sale August 5, 2006.[citation needed] It was the second event under the Bound for Glory chronology. Eight professional wrestling matches were featured on the event's card, with Jeff Jarrett defending his NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Sting with the stipulation that Sting would retire from professional wrestling if he'd lose.