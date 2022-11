Not Available

Will this be the final curtain for "The Icon" Sting as he faces "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles for the world title? Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling's showcases their biggest pay per view of the year Bound for Glory in Irvine, CA on October 18, 2009. In this DVD you will see legends like Kurt Angle, "The Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley & Samoa Joe as well as TNA's future like "The Blueprint" Matt Morgan and "The Boss" Bobby Lashley. All this and much more!