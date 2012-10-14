TNA Bound for Glory 2012

Not Available

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia Bound for Glory (2012) was the eighth annual Bound for Glory professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). It took place on October 14, 2012 at the Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.[1] The event will be the first TNA event in the state of Arizona and the first Bound for Glory PPV to be held in Southwestern United States. Bound for Glory is considered to be the premiere event of the year for TNA. Rob Van Dam VS Zema Ion (c) | Samoa Joe (c) VS Magnus | James Storm VS Bobby Roode | Joey Ryan VS Al Snow | Chavo Guerrero, Jr. and Hernandez VS The World Tag Team Champions of the World (Christopher Daniels and Kazarian) (c) and A.J. Styles and Kurt Angle | Tara VS Miss Tessmacher (c) | Aces & 8s VS Sting and Bully Ray | Jeff Hardy VS Austin Aries (c)