Bound for Glory (2013) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). It took place on October 20, 2013 at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. It was the ninth Pay-Per-View under the Bound for Glory chronology, and the fourth event in the 2013 TNA PPV schedule. The event also marked the first time TNA hosted an event in San Diego.