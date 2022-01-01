TNA Destination X 2005

Not Available

Destination X (2005) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) promotion, which took place on March 13, 2005 at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida. It was the first event under the Destination X chronology. Nine matches and two preshow matches were featured on the event's card. The main event was a Ringside Revenge match for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship between the champion, Jeff Jarrett, and the challenger, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP).