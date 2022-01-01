TNA Destination X 2012

Not Available

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia. Destination X (2012) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) promotion, which took place on July 8, 2012 at the Impact Wrestling Zone in Orlando, Florida. It was the eighth show under the Destination X chronology and seventh event in the 2012 TNA PPV schedule. Unlike last year, the event was held inside of a four-sided ring as opposed to a six-sided ring. The main event featured at the Destination X was Austin Aries defeating Bobby Roode for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Other high profile matches included A.J Styles defeating Christopher Daniels in a Last Man Standing match and Samoa Joe defeating Kurt Angle in a Bound for Glory Series match. The remainder of the show hosted an X Division Tournament to determine a new TNA X Division Champion.