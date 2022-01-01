TNA Final Resolution 2006

Not Available

Final Resolution (2006) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) promotion that took place on January 15, 2006 at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida. It was the second event under the Final Resolution name and first event of the 2006 TNA PPV schedule. Nine professional wrestling matches and two pre-show matches were featured on the event's card, two of which were for championships. Final Resolution is remembered for the TNA debut of Sting, which was ranked as the 2nd greatest moment in the company's history due to it marking Sting's return to national television after five years