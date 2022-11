Not Available

Genesis (2005) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) promotion that took place on November 13, 2005 at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida. It was the first event under the Genesis name and eleventh event in the 2005 TNA PPV schedule. Seven professional wrestling matches and two pre-show matches were featured on the event's card, one of which involved a championship.