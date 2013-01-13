Not Available

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia. TNA Genesis 2013 is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling that is going to be held on January 13, 2013 at the Impact Wrestling Zone in Orlando, Florida. It will be the eighth annual Genesis event. Matt Morgan and Joey Ryan vs. Chavo Guerrero and Hernandez (c) | Austin Aries vs. Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Bobby Roode | Christopher Daniels vs. James Storm | D.O.C. vs. Sting | Christian York vs. Kenny King | Rob Van Dam vs. TBD