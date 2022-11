Not Available

Hard Justice (2006) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), which took place on August 13, 2006 at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida. It was the second event under the Hard Justice chronology. Nine matches were scheduled on the event's card, but because of a pyrotechnical malfunction, one was cancelled due to time constraints.