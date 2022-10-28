TNA Hardcore Justice 2010

Not Available

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling President Dixie Carter and “The Extreme Original” Tommy Dreamer announced that “Hard Justice,” TNA’s pay-per-view event will transform to “HardCORE Justice,” a one-night-only celebration of extreme, hardcore wrestling featuring a one last stand. This is it for an event like this, and it’s the perfect send off we never thought we’d receive. It’s funny, because there had never been a wrestling company that the fans would chant for by name since our time… until TNA began.” – Tommy Dreamer