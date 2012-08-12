TNA Hardcore Justice 2012

Not Available

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia. Hardcore Justice (2012) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) promotion, which took place on August 12, 2012 at the Impact Wrestling Zone in Orlando, Florida. It was the eighth event under the Hardcore Justice chronology. Austin Aries (c) vs. Bobby Roode Last Chance Match for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. A.J. Styles vs. Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle Ladder match for 20 points in the Bound for Glory Series standings James Storm vs. Bully Ray vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Robbie E D'Angelo Dinero vs. Magnus vs. Mr. Anderson vs. Rob Van Dam Chavo Guerrero and Hernandez vs. Gunner and Kid Kash Miss Tessmacher (c) vs. Madison Rayne Zema Ion (c) vs. Kenny King