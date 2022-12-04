Not Available

TNA Hardcore War

    Singles Match Shark Boy defeats Simon Diamond Singles Match Jay Lethal defeats Sonjay Dutt Hardcore Match Abyss defeats Brother Runt Singles Match (Special Referee: Christy Hemme) Traci defeats Gail Kim Singles Match Rhino defeats Jeff Jarrett Singles Match Petey Williams defeats Jerry Lynn TNA X-Division Title Three Way Match Samoa Joe (c) defeats AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels Non Title Three Way Tag Team Street Fight America's Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) vs. Team 3D (Brother Devon & Brother Ray) vs. The James Gang (BG James & Kip James) - No Contest

