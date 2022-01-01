TNA Lockdown 2005

Not Available

Lockdown (2005) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) promotion, which took place on April 24, 2005, at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida. It was the first event under the Lockdown chronology and the fourth event in the 2005 TNA PPV schedule. Eight professional wrestling matches and one pre-show match were featured on the event's card. Every match took place inside a six sided steel structure known as the Six Sides of Steel. As a result, Lockdown was the first-ever all steel cage event held in professional wrestling.