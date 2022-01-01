TNA Lockdown 2013

Not Available

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia Lockdown (2013) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) promotion, which took place on March 10, 2013 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It was the ninth under the Lockdown chronology and second event in the 2013 TNA PPV schedule. The event broke ground for TNA's largest domestic attendance record, shattering their previous record at Slammiversary 2012. Eight matches were featured on the card. Kenny King VS Christian York VS Zema Ion | Velvet Sky VS Gail Kim | Robbie T VS Robbie E | Austin Aries and Bobby Roode VS Bad Influence (Christopher Daniels and Kazarian) VS Chavo Guerrero and Hernandez | Wes Brisco VS Kurt Angle | Team TNA (Sting, Magnus, Samoa Joe, James Storm and Eric Young) VS Aces & Eights (Devon, Mr. Anderson, Knox, DOC and Garett Bischoff) | Bully Ray VS Jeff Hardy