TNA No Surrender 2005

No Surrender (2005) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) promotion, which took place on July 17, 2005 at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida. It was the first under the No Surrender chronology and the seventh event in the 2005 TNA PPV schedule. Nine professional wrestling matches and one pre-show match were featured on the card. The main event was a No Surrender Dog Collar match for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, in which then-champion Raven defended the title against Abyss.