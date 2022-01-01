TNA One Night Only Hardcore Justice 2

Not Available

Hardcore rules for the stars of Hardcore wrestling. The matches are more brutal, the moves are more desperate, the action is more intense. They bring “HARDCORE” to a whole new level with ladders, tables and the infamous Monsters Ball. Join Jeff Hardy, Brother Runt, James Storm, Magnus, Gen Me, Kazarian, Daniels, Sam Shaw, Gunner, Crimson, Shark Boy, Messias, Joseph Park, Bully Ray, Devon, the members of Aces and 8s and more for this unforgettable display of hardcore wrestling. TNA WRESTLING presents ONE NIGHT ONLY: HARDCORE JUSTICE 2. It took place on March 19, 2013 from the Impact Wrestling Zone in Orlando, Florida and aired on PPV on July 5, 2013.