One Night Only: Rivals was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), where TNA held a series of matches featuring various TNA wrestlers renewing their heated feuds in TNA History. The show was taped on September 6, 2014, at the Royal Palace Theatre in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, and was shown on PPV on February 6, 2015.