TNA One Night Only: X-Travaganza 2

TNA honored and paid tribute to the X-Division as the past, present, and future X-Division stars collided. During the event, 6 non-roster X Division wrestlers competed in singles matches against 6 members of the active roster: if they would win, they would move on to compete in an Ultimate X match where the winner of that match would earn a future TNA X Division Championship match. It took place on April 12, 2014, from the Impact Wrestling Zone in Orlando, Florida, and Aired on PPV on August 1, 2014.