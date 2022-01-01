TNA One Night Only X-Travaganza 2013

Not Available

TNA honored and paid tribute to the X-Division as the past, present, and future X-Division stars collided. As part of his retirement tour, this was Lynn's final match in TNA. It took place on January 12, 2013 from the Impact Wrestling Zone in Orlando, Florida and aired on PPV on April 5, 2013. Christian York VS Alex Silva vs Jimmy Rave vs Lince Dorado vs Matt Bentley vs Puma vs Sam Shaw | Douglas Williams and Kid Kash VS Rashad Cameron and Anthony Nese | Chavo Guerrero defeated Robbie E with Joseph Park as Special Guest Referee | Kenny King defeated Zema Ion, Rubix, and Mason Andrews | Bad Influence (Christopher Daniels and Kazarian) VS Petey Williams and Sonjay Dutt | Rob Van Dam VS Jerry Lynn | Austin Aries VS Samoa Joe