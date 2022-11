Not Available

Slammiversary (2009) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), which took place on June 21, 2009 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan.[2][3] It was the seventh event under the Slammiversary chronology and used to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the promotion. There were seven matches on the card.