TNA Slammiversary 2012

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling celebrated its 10th anniversary at the "Slammiversary 2012" pay-per-view event in Arlington, Texas. This was TNA's first televised event from the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex area. The annual live, anniversary pay-per-view extravaganza sponsored by Direct Auto Insurance was Sunday night, June 10, 2012 at The College Park Center in Arlington. WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP Bobby Roode vs. "The Icon" Sting WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP Daniels & Kazarian vs. AJ Styles & Kurt Angle Bully Ray vs. Joseph Park #1 Contender's Match Rob Van Dam vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Mr. Anderson Knockouts Championship Brooke Tessmacher vs. Gail Kim, plus Samoa Joe vs. X Division Champion Austin Aries. Devon & Garett Bischoff vs. Robbie E & Robbie T. Crimson's Open Challenge Kid Kash vs. Hernandez