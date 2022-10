Not Available

Slammiversary XII was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) promotion. It took place on June 15, 2014 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas and was the 12th anniversary celebration for TNA, the tenth event in the Slammiversary chronology, and the third event in the 2014 TNA PPV schedule.