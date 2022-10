Not Available

"THE ICON" STING is known around the world as one of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling! The superstar made headlines in 2005 when he made an epic comeback to TNA Wrestling and immediately dominated the ranks! On this DVD release, you'll witness the best of Sting in TNA. Including World Title matches against Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy and Mick Foley, battles against longtime rivals Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, his induction into the TNA Hall Of Fame and so much more!