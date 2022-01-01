TNA World X Cup 2008

Not Available

The 2008 TNA World X Cup Tournament was a professional wrestling X Cup Tournament produced by the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) promotion. It was the third World X Cup Tournament and the last held as of 2020. The competition began on June 10, 2008 and concluded on July 13, 2008 at TNA's Victory Road pay-per-view (PPV) event. The tournament featured several international wrestlers alongside several TNA wrestlers. The theme of the contest was four competing teams, each representing a specific country or organization. However, the 2008 competition featured the debut of Team International, which represented several countries and cultures.