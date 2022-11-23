TNA Wrestling: Christian Cage - The Instant Classic

Not Available

Instant Classic: (adjective) (in-stant class-ic) : (1) See "Christian Cage" (2) The main event (as usual) or the greatest wrestler of the last decade. (3) Greater than great. (4) The champion of the universe. (5) A living modern marvel / one of the wonders of the world. (6) Champion 24/7, 365 days a year. If you didn't know…now you know! "Instant Classic: The Best of Christian Cage" contains nearly four hours of the matches, interviews, bonus footage and more dedicated to the TNA superstar!