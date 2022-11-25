TNA Wrestling: Sting - Return of An Icon

Not Available

Throughout the history of Professional Wrestling, there have been several elite stars that have transcended the ring to shape the very future of the sport. For nearly two decades, the icon known as Sting has done just that. From his reign as one of sport's most popular stars to his epic 2005 return for TNA Wrestling, this is the story of the icon known as Sting in his own words. In this DVD, Sting gives you a rare look a the man behind the face paint, including exclusive comments, action-packed matches, behind-the-scenes footages and so much more!