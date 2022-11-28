تنها مرد محله

Not Available

Some ignorant people, led by Mustafa Gavi (Mohammad Ali Zarandi), go to a coffee shop and stab the Akbar Khan (Yadollah Shirandami) photographs of the local hero, which is mounted on the wall of the coffee shop. They tell Coffee Chi that if Akbar Khan wants his springs, he should come to Tehran. Akbar goes to Tehran and meets Ali (Morteza Aghili) who claims that he is able to teach him the way of Lottery. Ali, who intends to overthrow Akbar, finally decides to face him. Ali's sister (Puri Banai) shows interest in Akbar, but Ali introduces Akbar to a dancer named Shahin (Farangis Forouhar). Akbar first encounters some of Mustafa Gavi's men and after a fight with them, he is confronted by Mustafa Gavi and burying his back. After that, Akbar returned to his hometown with Ali's sister.