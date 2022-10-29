Not Available

What is it about Icelandic culture that produces such a rich vein of music? Tónlist features Icelandic musicians, music industry experts, journalists - while utilising the breathtaking scenery from across the island for some truly stunning visuals that are heavily prominent in the doc. Volcanoes from the air, record stores, waterfalls, hotdog stands, glaciers and magnificent beards. Prominent Icelandic musician's such as Ólafur Arnalds, Ásgeir, Snorri Helgason, Múm, and Ólöf Arnalds are present to perform unique live performances in stunning locations and provide a greater insight into the ethos and character of Icelandic music. The doc of course boasts a gorgeous soundtrack consisting purely of music from Icelanders.