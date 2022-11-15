Not Available

The storyline touches on the eternal theme: “Fathers and Sons”. The ability to bear responsibility for their actions and the ability to answer for them. The language of the film’s narration is non-linear; it is conducted on behalf of our protagonist, Timothy. The hero is trying to build a chronology of events, but he manages to do this only at the end of the film. Throughout history, the hero and I collect the “puzzle of events” of the last years of his life. Timothy was completely lost in the noisy big city, in his temptations, but gradually he finds a solution to his problems and grows up.