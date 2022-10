Not Available

In this romantic drama, Niels (Jens Osterholm) is a petty thief and irresponsible lout who meets Lone (Yvonne Ingdal), a hospital lab assistant who is just the opposite of Niels. The two meet, fall in love, and must learn the old adage that opposites attract. The unenviable Niels and the model citizen Lone are helpless to fight their passionate chemistry when they are together.