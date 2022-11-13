To All My Friends

Not Available

The two punks, Mark and Sonny, are best friends. They have always stuck together and with no family around, they are all they have got. The self destructive Sonny doesn't mind their pointless life in the rough suburbs, but Mark is longing for something more. When Mark gets the chance to move to the big city with his girlfriend, he finds himself in a dilemma. Should he break up the friendship, which is going in the wrong direction, and stand on his own or stay loyal to Sonny, who is desperately doing everything not to let him out of sight?