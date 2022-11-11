Το βαρύ... πεπόνι

Not Available

A provincial café owner, Mimis, abandons his village in Chalkidiki and comes to Athens in search of a better life. He pretends to be a tough guy, a know-it-all, and behaves like an “antisocial”. With the help of a friend of his from the army, Aristeidis, he tries to set up his own business. At the same time, he falls in love with a seamstress, Toula, who is the sister of Aristeidis’ wife. Then comes the wedding, the everyday obligations, and Mimis is forced, with great resentment, to work as a waiter to make ends meet. When he get fired, however, his relationship with Nitsa is put to the test.