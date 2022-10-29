To Be a Father

Not Available

Hosted by Ray Romano, this video features information on what fathers can do to help promote and participate in their young children's healthy development. Learn how your role as a father can have an enormous impact on your children- from how well they succeed in school to how they get along with their friends. You'll also hear from men who talk about the rewards of being close to their kids. This video provides information on: •How fathering begins even before the baby is born •How dads can connect with their children right from the start •What fathers can do to foster a close relationship with their children- even when they live miles apart •How fathers can overcome the challenges of parenting under special circumstances, like seperation or divorce.