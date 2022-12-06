Not Available

After years spent grinding at low-stakes poker tables, Oscar is ready to take his game to the next level. Can his mentors Matt Berkey and Christian Soto at the Solve for Why Academy help him to elevate his play, conquer his inner demons, and find the poker success that has eluded him for the past decade? The answer is "To Be Determined". Featuring interviews from Erik Seidel, Nick Schulman, Maria Konnikova, Phil Galfond, Garrett Adelstein, and Andrew Lichtenberger, To Be Determined takes a deep look into what it takes to be successful in today’s highly evolved and cutthroat poker scene.