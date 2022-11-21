Not Available

‘TO CATCH A DOLLAR: Muhammad Yunus Banks on America’ is an inspiring documentary by Gayle Ferraro. The film follows Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Yunus as he brings his unique and revolutionary microfinance program to the US. Witness the birth of Grameen America and the compelling stories of the first women borrowers; from the challenges they face to the successes they achieve, as they learn to sustainably rise from poverty by starting and growing their own businesses with the non-collateral loans they receive. Join the movement to economically empower more Americans as we go beyond the theater and into the lives of those who are living in poverty, those on the edge of it, and those who can help.